Mumbai: Days after the Udaipur tailor’s murder, another barbaric killing of Shri Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, Maharashtra on 21st June linked to supporting social media posts of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma came to light. And, soon after similarities were found between Kolhe’s murder and the June 28 murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday handed over the case of the murder of a chemist in Amravati to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).Also Read - Udaipur Murder Accused Attacked By Angry Crowd Outside Court In Jaipur | Video

An NIA team visited Amravati on Saturday for probe. Earlier, the Union Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted that the probe has been handed over to the central probe agency. A team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of state police from Aurangabad also visited the city, said an official. Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: Probe Indicates Accused Linked To Pakistan's Dawat-e-Islami

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Sali told reporters that on the face of it, the killing was linked to certain posts that Kolhe had shared in WhatsApp groups, supporting Sharma who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad. Sali said some of the accused had watched Kolhe’s movements for three days prior to the killing. Police arrested two of the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and also seized the knife used in the crime. Also Read - Conspiracy to be Probed Thoroughly: MHA Hands Over Amravati Chemist Case to NIA After Police Find Nupur Sharma Link

Arrests on Amravati Chemist Killing

So far seven arrests have been made in the Kohle killing case, and according to a senior official, the alleged mastermind of the killing has also been arrested during the day. The crime branch of Amravati city police arrested Irfan Khan (32), a local resident, from Nagpur in the evening. He had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to murder Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe (54), who ran a medical shop in Amravati, and roped in others, said city police commissioner Dr Aarti Singh.

Earlier, police had arrested Mudassar Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Sheikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshasha Hidayat Khan (25), Abdul Taufik alias Nanu Sheikh Taslim (24), Shoeb Khan alias Bhurya Sabir Khan (22), Atib Rashid Aadil Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44) in connection with Kolhe’s killing.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the accused named Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan is a doctor who runs a clinic in the city and was arrested on Friday night. Explaining Veterinarian Khan’s role in the murder, a police officer said, “Khan had made a post on a WhatsApp group against Kolhe saying he was circulating posts supporting Nupur Sharma. This provoked the accused against Kolhe and they decided to murder him. So, Khan instigated the other accused.”

Amravati chemist killing

Umesh Kolhe was stabbed to death around 10.30 pm on June 21 when he was returning home on his scooter after shutting his medical shop near Ghantaghar in Shyam chowk area of Amravati. Kolhe’s son Sanket (27) and Sanket’s wife Vaishnavi were travelling on another scooter.

As per the police, Kolhe was stabbed in the neck by the assailants who rode a motorbike when he was returning home on his two-wheeler after closing his medical shop.

Kolhe’s killing had taken place a week before two men hacked to death a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur before posting videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam. The NIA is also probing the killing of the Udaipur tailor, Kanhaiya Lal.

“Kolhe ran a medical store. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments (against Prophet Mohammad),” an official of the City Kotwali police station said.