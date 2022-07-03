New Delhi: Fresh details have emerged in connection to the killing of a chemist in eastern Maharashtra’s Amravati city. Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was stabbed to death while returning home on his scooter after shutting his medical shop near Ghantaghar in Shyam chowk area on June 21. The chemist’s brother on Sunday said Kohle and one of the arrested accused, Yusuf Khan, were “good friends” and their family had known him since 2006.Also Read - Amravati Chemist Killing: Police Arrest 'Mastermind', Claim it was Linked to Social Media Posts Supporting Nupur Sharma
“Through the Police note, we found out that my brother was murdered over his post on Nupur Sharma…He was good friends with Yusuf Khan (arrested accused), a practicing veterinarian. We knew him since 2006,” Mahesh Kolhe, the brother of Umesh Kolhe, was quoted as saying as news agency ANI.
The gruesome murder of Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was related to social media posts supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. So far, seven people including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested in connection to the case and the NIA is probing the matter.
“We are happy that the probe has been handed over to NIA. We think that the matter will reach its conclusion soon and all the accused will be arrested soon,” Mahesh said. “Mastermind has been arrested, so the pace of the investigation will increase undoubtedly. Others who were involved will also be apprehended. We have one demand that the trial be done in a fast-track court and the maximum possible punishment be given.”
Amravati murder case | Top developments
- The crime branch of Amravati city police arrested Irfan Khan, a local resident, from Nagpur. He had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to murder Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, who ran a medical shop in Amravati, and roped in others, said city police commissioner Dr Aarti Singh.
- Kolhe was stabbed to death around 10.30 pm on June 21 near Ghantaghar in Shyam chowk area of Amravati. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Sali told reporters that on the face of it, the killing was linked to certain posts that Kolhe had shared in WhatsApp groups, supporting Sharma who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad.
- Earlier, police had arrested Mudassar Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Sheikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshasha Hidayat Khan (25), Abdul Taufik alias Nanu Sheikh Taslim (24), Shoeb Khan alias Bhurya Sabir Khan (22), Atib Rashid Aadil Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44) in connection with Kolhe’s killing. Sali said some of the accused had watched Kolhe’s movements for three days prior to the killing. Police arrested two of the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and also seized the knife used in the crime.
- An NIA team visited Amravati on Saturday for probe. Earlier, the Union Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted that the probe has been handed over to the central probe agency. A team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of state police from Aurangabad also visited the city, said an official.
- Kolhe’s killing had taken place a week before two men hacked to death a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur before posting videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam. The NIA is also probing the killing of the Udaipur tailor, Kanhaiya Lal.