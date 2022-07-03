New Delhi: Fresh details have emerged in connection to the killing of a chemist in eastern Maharashtra’s Amravati city. Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was stabbed to death while returning home on his scooter after shutting his medical shop near Ghantaghar in Shyam chowk area on June 21. The chemist’s brother on Sunday said Kohle and one of the arrested accused, Yusuf Khan, were “good friends” and their family had known him since 2006.Also Read - Amravati Chemist Killing: Police Arrest 'Mastermind', Claim it was Linked to Social Media Posts Supporting Nupur Sharma

“Through the Police note, we found out that my brother was murdered over his post on Nupur Sharma…He was good friends with Yusuf Khan (arrested accused), a practicing veterinarian. We knew him since 2006,” Mahesh Kolhe, the brother of Umesh Kolhe, was quoted as saying as news agency ANI.

The gruesome murder of Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was related to social media posts supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. So far, seven people including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested in connection to the case and the NIA is probing the matter.

“We are happy that the probe has been handed over to NIA. We think that the matter will reach its conclusion soon and all the accused will be arrested soon,” Mahesh said. “Mastermind has been arrested, so the pace of the investigation will increase undoubtedly. Others who were involved will also be apprehended. We have one demand that the trial be done in a fast-track court and the maximum possible punishment be given.”

Amravati murder case | Top developments