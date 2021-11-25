Pune: Social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare was on Thursday admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain. Issuing a statement, the hospital authorities said he has been kept under observation and his condition is stated to be stable.Also Read - Hi-Tech Cheating: Mask Fitted With Sim Card, Mic Seized From Candidate Appearing For Police Recruitment Exam | See Pics

As per media report, he is likely to undergo angiography at Ruby Hall Clinic. However, there is no formal confirmation from his village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district or the hospital on the matter.

Media reports suggested that the senior activist was admitted to hospital following chest pain and weakness. He has undergone angiography and the doctors have asked him to rest.

In the meantime, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wished him speedy recovery. “I wish him speedy recovery,” Uddhav Thackeray said after seeking his health update.

“Just got to know that Anna Hazare has been admitted in a Pune hospital. He is suffering from some pain so he will undergo an angiography. Praying for his recovery,” said anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania.