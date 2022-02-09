New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare announces an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 against the Maharashtra government over its decision to sell wine supermarkets and walk-in stores. On January 27, the Maharashtra cabinet passed a proposal to allow the sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in shops in the state. Earlier on Saturday, Anna Hazare wrote a “reminder” letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying he will launch an indefinite hunger strike against the govt decision.Also Read - Maharashtra Man Uses Wife's Aadhaar Card to Check Into Hotel With Girlfriend, Booked

“I am sending a reminder letter as no response was received from the state government. The state government recently decided to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery shops. The decision is unfortunate for the state and it will be dangerous for the coming generations. Also Read - Maharashtra: 5 Killed, Several Injured as Building Collapses in Pune, PM Modi Offers Condolences

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the “shelf-in-shop” method can be adopted by those supermarkets and stores that have an area of 1,000 square feet or more and are registered under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act.

However, supermarkets near places of worship and educational institutes will not be permitted to sell wine. Further, the sale of wine will not be allowed in districts where prohibition is in force. Supermarkets will have to pay a fee of Rs 5,000 for the license to sell wine.