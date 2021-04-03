Mumbai: A Mumbai Court on Saturday extended the NIA custody of Sachin Vaze, the suspended Mumbai Police officer arrested for his alleged role in parking the explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February and in the Mansukh Hiran case. Vaze will remain now be in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till April 7. The agency had sought an extension of his custody by six days. But the special NIA court granted only four days’ extension. Also Read - Mansukh Hiren Death Case: Hard Disk, Car Number Plates Found in Mumbai River; Vaze on Site as NIA Probe On