New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar asserted that the concerns raised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Maharashtra Governor's language is significant and anyone with self-respect will not continue to hold the post. Pawar's remarks came after Shah in an interview disapproved of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's 'secular' jibe at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"If Union Home Minister has raised concern over the language used by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, it's significant. Anyone with self-respect will not continue to hold the post, he should think about it," Pawar told reporters yesterday.

Upping the ante against Koshyari, Pawar further stated that in his political career he had come in contact with many Governors and maintained close contacts with them but "none had used such language ever".

Earlier last week, Koshyari had written a scathing letter to Thackeray, asking why religious places were still shut in Maharashtra while all other activities like ‘bars and restaurants’ were allowed.

“Our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay under lockdown. You have been a strong votary of Hindutva. You had publicly espoused your devotion to Lord Rama by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as Chief Minister. You had visited the Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and performed the puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi,” the Maharashtra Governor’s letter read.

”I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of places of worship time and again or have you turned ‘secular’ yourselves, a term you hated?” he had asked.

Responding to the governor’s letter, CM Thackeray said, “As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn’t need verification from you.”