Argument Over Cricket Leads To 12-Year-Old Boy’s Death In Maharashtra

A 12-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit with a cricket bat in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district.

Maharashtra: The minor boy died on June 5 while undergoing treatment. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit with a cricket bat by a 13-year-old boy in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. The incident took place on June 3 when an argument over cricket broke out between a 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy.

The 13-year-old boy hit his junior with a cricket bat and the latter was hospitalised. The minor boy died on June 5 while undergoing treatment. The deceased’s family later buried the body without registering a police complaint, an official from city police station was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The 13-year-old boy has now been booked for murder, police said.

His mother approached the police on Tuesday, following which the body was exhumed on Wednesday for a probe into the case, he said. On June 3, some boys from Bagadkidki area in Chandrapur were playing cricket on a ground. The victim had some argument with other boys during the game following which the accused allegedly hit him with a bat, the official said.

The victim fell to the ground. He was immediately taken to the District General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on June 5, he said. His relatives subsequently performed the funeral without registering a police complaint. However, his mother approached the police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint, the official said.

The body was later exhumed for an inquiry into the case, he said. A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said, adding the boy was yet to be apprehended.

