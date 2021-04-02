Pune: A new species of flowering plants belonging to the genus ‘Argyreia’, which was recently discovered in south Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, has been named for NCP chief Sharad Pawar. As per updates, the species has been named ‘Argyreia sharadchandrajii’ in recognition of Pawar’s contribution as Union agriculture minister. This was announced by researchers Dr Pramod R Lawand and Dr Vinod B Shimpale. This new species was found in the Alamprabhu ‘Dev-raai’ (sacred grove), said Lawand and Shimpale, who teach botany at a college in Kolhapur. Also Read - Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP Chief Undergoes Gall Bladder Surgery, Condition Stable

The research paper by Dr Pramod R Lawand and Dr Vinod B Shimpale 'Argyreia sharadchandrajii (Convolvulaceae), a new species from the Western Ghats, India' was recently published in the Journal of the Indian Association for Angiosperm Taxonomy.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Dr Shimpale said around 40 sub- species ofthe Argyreia genus are found in India. "These species are found in only Asiatic countries. Of 40, 17 are endemic to India, and now we have discovered an 18th one in the Alamprabhu Sacred Grove in Ramling hills," he said.

The plant flowers between July and September and the fruiting period lasts till December. “It grows in open habitats and trails on grassland but remains rooted near other shrubs,” Shimpale said.

Asked why it was named for Pawar, he said a few years ago Pawar had helped financially for publishing his research on the flora in Baramati — the NCP chief’s political bastion — in the form of a book.

Another reason for naming the plant for Pawar was “his immense contribution to Indian agriculture” as a Union minister, Shimpale added.

(With inputs from PTI)