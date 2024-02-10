Home

Remember Sameer Wankhede From Aryan Khan Case? ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Former NCB Zonal Director

Remember Sameer Wankhede, the former Zonal Director of NCB, who came to limelight in the Aryan Khan Case? He is in trouble again as the Enforcement Directorate registers a money laundering case against him. Know details..

Former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede

New Delhi: It was in the year 2021, on October 3, that Aryan Khan, son of mega movie star Shah Rukh Khan was arrested following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Raid on the Cordelia Cruise Ship. The officer who conducted the raid, was the then Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede. Aryan Khan was granted bail on October 28 but months later, the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede and four others were accused of seeking Rs 25 Crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating Aryan in the drug case. The same IRS officer has now found himself in a new trouble as the Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against him. Know all latest details…

Money Laundering Case Registered Against Sameer Wankhede

As mentioned earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of Mumbai’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), officials said on Saturday. In addition to Wankhede, three other NCB officers have been summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Enforcement Directorate Begins Investigation

“ED registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. ED has now started an investigation into the money laundering case against Sameer Wankhede. ED has also summoned three NCB officers for questioning,” said the Enforcement Directorate. This is not the first time that Wankhede has found himself in a controversy.

Sameer Wankhede And Shah Rukh Khan Controversy

Last year, the CBI booked Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-crime case. The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore, adding that Wankhade’s assets were not proportionate to his known sources of income. Other corruption charges against Sameer Wankhede and other NCB officials were also in process. The FIR copy said he was not able to justify expenses made during his foreign visit.

To this, Sameer Wankhede in a statement, had said that he was just being ‘punished for being a patriot’ and that he had not taken any bribe, he was an honest officer who has doing his duty.

(Inputs from ANI)

