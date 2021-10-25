Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau’s vigilance unit head DDG NR Gyaneshwar Singh will initiate an inquiry into the allegations of ‘extortion’ made by an independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, reported the Times Now. The vigilance head will record the statements of NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others. He will also analyse the evidence submitted by the independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, and later make a comprehensive report and submit it to the NCB DG, the Times Now report added.Also Read - Aryan Khan Case LIVE Updates: Gauri Khan To Meet Son at Arthur Road Jail; Inquiry Against Sameer Wankhede Initiated

Speaking on the matter, “Gyaneshwar Singh, DDG NCB said: “A report from DDG SWR was received by our DG, he has marked an enquiry to vigilance section …Chief Vigilance officer will be dealing with the enquiry appropriately… Enquiry has just begun, not right to comment on any officer.” Also Read - Who is Prabhakar Sail And Why is NCB's Sameer Wankhede Seeking Protection From Mumbai Police After Viral Video in Aryan Khan Case?

A report from DDG SWR was received by our DG, he has marked an enquiry to vigilance section …Chief Vigilance officer will be dealing with the enquiry appropriately… Enquiry has just begun, not right to comment on any officer: Gyaneshwar Singh, DDG NCB on Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/AclTZQfNXC — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 25, 2021: PM Modi Inaugurates 9 Medical Colleges in UP

Earlier today, Sail, one of the witnesses in the case, had made startling revelations claiming that officials of the federal anti-narcotics agency made him sign around 10 blank papers and that he overheard a phone conversation about extortion of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan whose son, Aryan Khan, is one of the accused in the case. Aryan is presently lodged in the Arthur Road Jail.

Sail, who worked as the bodyguard of K P Gosavi, another witness in the case, claimed that he overheard a phone conversation about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to make the final settlement at Rs 18 crore because they had to “give Rs eight crore to (Sameer) Wankhede”. The Bollywood actor’s son has been framed in the case, Sail said, adding that he even has an affidavit to back his claims.