Mumbai: The death of a witness in Mumbai Cruise Drug Case in which Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is also an accused will be investigated separately, reported NDTV quoting Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.Also Read - NCB Witness, Prabhakar Sail, In Aryan Khan Case Dies Of Heart Attack

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case reportedly died of a heart attack on Friday evening. “How could such a strong and healthy man die suddenly?” said Patil, adding that the state Director General of Police will investigate the case. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: 'There Was a Political Intention To Tarnish SRK’s Reputation', Says Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas

Sail, 37, died at his house in Mumbai’s Chembur, his lawyer Tushar Khandare confirmed, adding that Sail died after he suffered a heart attack and that his family members did not suspect any foul play. Sail was the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, another witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case. He had levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Also Read - NCB Dismisses Latest Aryan Khan’s Report in Drugs Case: There Are New Findings

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2, 2021. A total of 20 people were arrested including Aryan Khan in connection with the case.

(With ANI inputs)