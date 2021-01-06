Maharashtra News: As the Christmas and New Year celebrations are over and the coronavirus cases are drastically going down, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to withdraw night curfew from Mumbai. Notably, the night curfew was imposed in the city from December 22 till January 5 and the state government did not extend it further. Also Read - 'Don't Share Personal Data': Ahead of Its Launch, Centre Issues Warning Against Fake 'CoWIN' App on Playstore

The night curfew was imposed to ensure that social distancing was maintained during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Issuing a statement, Mumbai Police said that it has not extended the night curfew in Mumbai further.

On Tuesday, the Himachal Pradesh government also withdrew the night curfew from four distrocts of the state.

The development comes as Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally increased to 19,54,553 on Wednesday with the addition of 4,382 infection cases. The virus claimed the lives of 66 persons during the day, which pushed the fatality count further to 49,825.

A total of 2,570 patients were discharged on Wednesday after treatment, pushing the recovery tally to 18,52,759. With this, the number of active patients in the state is 50,808 at present.

Mumbai city reported 795 positive cases during the day, due to which its overall case count rose to 2,96,320, while its death toll mounted to 11,155, of which eight were reported during the day.