Ashok Chavan Joins BJP, To File Nomination For Rajya Sabha Polls On Feb 14

A day after quitting the Indian National Congress, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mumbai: Former Congress leader Ashok Chavan addresses the media outside his residence, at Churchgate, in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A day after quitting the Indian National Congress, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis s welcomed him to the party. Chavan will file his Rajya Sabha nomination on February 14. During Chavan’s joining ceremony, Fadnavis said the former Congress leader wanted to “work for Vikas”.

Chavan’s decision to join the BJP comes as a significant shift in his political career, marking a ‘new beginning’ for him. Chavan expressed his commitment to working towards the constructive development of Maharashtra under the BJP’s banner. In a statement, he stated, “Today, I am formally joining the BJP in their office. I am hopeful that we will work together to bring about positive changes in Maharashtra.”

Chavan was accompanied by Fadnavis, party leader Ashish Shelar, and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes former CM and ex-Congress leader Ashok Chavan into BJP. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/mfhoAH5L4I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024

Prior to his decision to join the BJP, Chavan resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party on Monday.

