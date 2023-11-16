Home

Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Will Be Ousted From Power In All 5 States, Claims Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar also trained guns at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that Modi was campaigning with the "wrong approach" in these elections.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference, at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai. (FIle Photo/ANI)

Solapur, Maharashtra: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP will lose the assembly elections in all five poll-bound states and a non-BJP chief minister will take charge in all the five states after the elections. Incidentally, the BJP is the opposition party in four out of the five states barring Madhya Pradesh where incumbent BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan faces a tough challenge from former CM Kamal Nath-led Congress.

“Wherever the BJP is in power, you will see a non-BJP chief minister after the elections,” Pawar told reporters in Maharashtra’s Solapur.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief also trained guns at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that Modi was campaigning with the “wrong approach” in these elections. Pawar claimed that BJP was low on morale as they have realised that people will not “fall for false promises” anymore.

“His party’s confidence level has gone down and the people will not fall for their false promises any longer,” the NCP chief claimed.

On Amalner MLA Anil Patil’s statement that Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will come together again after the coming winter session of the state legislature, Pawar senior said, “I met a few people from Amalner, and they told me that Anil Patil (who belongs to Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP) will not be elected in the next elections.”

But the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) would soon discuss seat-sharing, he said.

Talking about the Maratha reservation issue, Pawar said the state and central governments have the authority to make the final decision and they should resolve the issue soon.

Asked about the Pawar family get-together in Baramati which Ajit Pawar attended, the NCP chief said celebrating Diwali together was a family tradition, and no politics was discussed during the meeting.

Elections are being held in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh. The BJP is in power in only one of the five states. Votes will be counted on December 3 and results declared on the same day.

(With PTI inputs)

