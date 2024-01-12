Home

Atal Setu Can Detect Fog, Low Visibility: List of New Technologies Used in India’s Longest Sea Bridge

The steel used for the construction of the Atal Setu is 17 times more than that of the Eiffel Tower and the structural steel used is four times that of the Howrah Bridge.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Maharashtra on Friday. December 12, Friday. Constructed for Rs 17,840 crore, Atal Setu, after its inauguration, will be the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in the country.

Air passengers must note that the Atal Setu will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport as well and it will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India. Interestingly, Atal Setu will improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Atal Setu: List of New Technologies Used in India’s Longest Sea Bridge

Talking about new features of the bridge, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said the most advanced traffic management system has been installed in this bridge and it can detect fog, low visibility and vehicles running beyond the stipulated speed limits.

Moreover, the lights used in Atal Setu will not disturb the aquatic environment and its construction involved several technologies that were used for the first time in India.

The Atal Setu is being described as an “engineering marvel” by experts.

The new bridge is equipped with the latest technology and several new-age features jat includes orthotropic steel decks that help in giving huge spans.

River circulation rings have been used in the Atal Setu to minimize sound and vibrations to safeguard marine life.

The steel used for the construction of the Atal Setu bridge is 17 times more than that of the Eiffel Tower and the structural steel used is four times that of the Howrah Bridge. The concrete used in the construction of this major sea link is also six times that of the Statue of Liberty (in the US).

After inauguration, motorcycles, autorickshaws and tractors won’t be allowed to run on the bridge, as a maximum speed limit has been set for vehicles to maintain traffic flow.

Spanning about 21.8 kms, the Atal Setu features six lanes, each of a length of about 16.5 kms over the sea and about 5.5 km on land.

After the inauguration of the Atal Setu, a passenger car will be charged Rs 250 as a one-way toll, while charges for return journeys as well as for daily and frequent travellers will be different.

With the inauguration of the bridge, the distance between Panvel in Raigad district to Sewri in south-central Mumbai will be reduced by 15 kilometers, while travel time will come down from around two hours to 15 to 20 minutes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.