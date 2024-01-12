Home

Atal Setu, India’s Longest Sea Bridge, to be Inaugurated by PM Modi Today: 10 Things to Know

Atal Setu Inauguration: PM Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore in Mumbai. Check new things about the longest sea bridge of the country.

Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore.

Atal Setu Inauguration Latest Update: Widely known as Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge is all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Friday. Along with this, PM Modi will also unveil projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore in Maharashtra later in the day. PM Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore. Atal Setu is the longest bridge in the country. PM Modi said that he looks forward to being among the people of Maharashtra on Thursday.

“I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 12th January, which is also the Jayanti of Jija Mata and Swami Vivekananda. In Nashik, I will pray at the Shree Kalaram Mandir and attend the National Youth Festival,” PM Modi said in a post on X

“Thereafter, I will go to Mumbai from where I will travel to Navi Mumbai on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri – Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, a major infrastructure project for people in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Various other development works will also be inaugurated at a public meeting in Navi Mumbai,” he added.

Atal Setu: 10 Things To Know About India’s Longest Sea Bridge

Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, told ANI that the steel used for the construction of the bridge is 17 times that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. Mukherjee said the bridge is equipped with the latest technology and several new-age features, including orthotropic steel decks that help in giving huge spans. River circulation rings have also been used to minimise sound and vibrations to safeguard marine life. The lights used in this bridge also won’t impede or disturb the aquatic environment around it.” He added that one of the most important features of this bridge is its environmental sustainability. Mukherjee further added that the most advanced traffic management system has been installed in this bridge. This bridge can detect fog, low visibility and vehicles running beyond the stipulated speed limits, among other things. He added that motorcycles, autorickshaws and tractors won’t be allowed to run on the bridge, as a maximum speed limit has been set for vehicles to maintain traffic flow. Spanning about 21.8 kms, the Atal Setu features six lanes, each of a length of about 16.5 kms over the sea and about 5.5 km on land. It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport while also reducing travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between the Mumbai port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. The lights used in Atal Setu will not disturb the aquatic environment and its construction involved several technologies that were used for the first time in India. Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore.

