Mumbai: In view of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run’ orgainsed in Mumbai on Sunday, August 14, to celebrate the 75 years of Independence, the city police has issued traffic advisory to ensure the efficient vehicular movement. In a directive for the commuters who are planning their journey through the city today, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradnya Jhedge said the advisory will remain in force till the commencement of the programme.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory. List of Roads to Avoid on Aug 15

Road closed/No Entry Zones As Per Advisory There shall be No Entry on North Bound of Dorabji Tata Road (Murli Deora chowk to N.C.P.A. Gate NO. 3.

Barrister Rajni Patel road, which is currently open for south and north bound, will be closed for all traffic from Genda point to Sakhar Bhavan junction.

NS road currently open for south bound and north bound will be closed from NCPA to band stand. On maintain date and time period only light motor vehicles allowed to travel on NS Road.

Traffic coming from princess street bridge will be closed from meghdoot building to princes street descent to NS road.

Air India, Madam Cama road, to Mantralay jn (south & north bound) will remain closed.

Free press road, Barrister Rajni Patel road, Jamanalal Bajaj road one way Vinay K Shah Road, one way to NCPA Gate no 3 will remain closed. Optional Roads Commuters Can Take The traffic plying on NS Road Between Murli Deora chowk to Band Stand junction and now shall take right turn on NS road south bound and proceed further to band stand junction for their further journey.

Barrister Rajni Patel road from Genda point to Sakhar Bhavan junction will remain open for local residents.

Vehicle coming from Shyamal Das jn. will take a left turn from princess street bridge Meghdoot building to Anuvrat chowk jn, G road, BD Sornani chowk.

Vehicle coming from Sundar Mahal jn, from NS road south bond will take a left turn at marine plaza jn. And proceed to their destination via Maharshi Karve road from KC college jn.

Traffic coming from Ambedkar jn. Madam Cama road North bond will proceed via Godrej jn.

Vehicle coming from Cuffe parade will take right turn at Mantralya junction and proceed to their destination via south bond via Godrej junction.

Read complete Mumbai traffic advisory here Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Independence Day Special Offer. UAE-India Ticket Starts At Rs 7,151 In view of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run’ orgainsed on 14th August 2022, to celebrate the 75 glorious years of Independence, special traffic advisory has been issued to avoid any inconvenience to the communters. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/XAeFReSPQg — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 13, 2022

India is hosting ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in several cities as part of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign also kicked off from Saturday to celebrate the independence. Also Read - Mumbai Witnesses 79% Surge In COVID Cases With 852 Fresh Infections In 24 Hours