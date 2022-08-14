Mumbai: In view of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run’ orgainsed in Mumbai on Sunday, August 14, to celebrate the 75 years of Independence, the city police has issued traffic advisory to ensure the efficient vehicular movement. In a directive for the commuters who are planning their journey through the city today, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradnya Jhedge said the advisory will remain in force till the commencement of the programme.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory. List of Roads to Avoid on Aug 15