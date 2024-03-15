Home

ATTENTION Mumbaikars! BMC Announces Water Cut Across Mumbai Till April 24; Check Details

This measure has been put in place due to the ongoing pre-monsoon conservation work at the Bhandup water treatment plant.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a 5 per cent water cut in Mumbai until April 24, 2024. This measure has been put in place due to the ongoing pre-monsoon conservation work at the Bhandup water treatment plant. The BMC has emphasized the importance of prudent water usage during this period to ensure the sustainability of water supply across the city. The Bhandup suburb houses the largest water treatment plant in Asia, playing a crucial role in supplying water to the vast population of Mumbai. With two water treatment units having capacities of 1,910 million litres and 900 million litres respectively, the Bhandup complex is a key component of the city’s water infrastructure. The civic body’s call for citizens to use water sparingly and judiciously highlights the significance of responsible water management.

The BMC has been actively working to ensure the supply of clean water to the residents of Mumbai. With a daily treatment capacity of 990 million litres, the 900 million litre capacity water treatment plant plays a crucial role in meeting the city’s water needs. Currently, the BMC is conducting a pre-monsoon maintenance operation to clean the tanks within the plant, ensuring the efficient functioning of the facility. This maintenance operation is essential to maintain the quality of water supplied to the city.

The BMC had initially planned a 10% water cut due to dwindling water stocks in the seven lakes that supply water to the city. However, following assurances from the state government regarding the release of water from the reserve stock of Vaitarna and Bhatsa dams, the water cut was averted. This decision came as a relief to the residents who were concerned about facing water scarcity.

Despite the reprieve from the water cut, the water stock in the seven lakes remains a cause for concern as it has reached a three-year low. The current water stock stands at 5.39 lakh million litres, which is 37.25% of the total capacity. A comparison with the previous years indicates a significant decline in water levels, with 2022 recording a mere 6.68% stock on the same day. To address this situation, the state government has approved the release of 1.37 lakh million litres from the Bhatsa reserve stock and 93,500 from the Middle Vaitarna reserve stock.

In conclusion, the BMC’s proactive measures and the state government’s support are crucial in managing the water supply situation in Mumbai. The ongoing maintenance operations and the release of water from reserve stocks are steps in the right direction to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the city’s residents.

