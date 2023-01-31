Home

Attention Mumbaikars! Metro Services of Two Trains From Andheri West Extended. Deets Inside

Mumbai: In order to enhance passenger convenience, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has decided to extend the service of two trains from Andheri West. Notably, the metro trains on the 2A line starting from Andheri West at 9:43 PM will run up to Dahisar East, instead of the Dahanukarwadi metro station.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai metro confirmed the development. “Mumbai Metro decides to extend the services of two trains starting from Andheri West to Dahisar East, instead of terminating at Dahanukarwadi station from today, at 21.43 hrs & 22.00 hrs, in response to commuter’s feedback,” the tweet read.

#MumbaiMetro decides to extend the services of two trains starting from Andheri West to Dahisar East, instead of terminating at Dahanukarwadi station from today, at 21.43 hrs & 22.00 hrs, in response to commuter’s feedback. #MumbaiInMinutes pic.twitter.com/ynKx2r0FjB — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) January 30, 2023

Commuters have been asking for an extension of services on the yellow line for quite a long time. The yellow line has 17 stations—Dahisar East, Upper Dahisar Station (Anand Nagar), Kandarpada (Rushi Sankul), Mandapeshwar (IC Colony), Eksar, Borivali West (Don Bosco), Pahadi Eksar (Shimpoli, then Shimpawali), Kandivali West (Mahavir Nagar), Dahanukarwadi (Kamraj Nagar), Valnai (Charkop), Malad West, Lower Malad (Kasturi Park), Pahadi Goregaon (Bangur Nagar), Goregaon West, Oshiwara (Adarsh Nagar), Lower Oshiwara (Shastri Nagar) and Andheri West (D.N. Nagar).