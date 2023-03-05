Attention Mumbaikars! Mumbai to Witness 10% Water Cut on March 9, 10; Check Ward-Wise Details
Mumbai water cut: The water cut will be scheduled between 10am on March 9 to 10 am on March 11 and the water cut will affect 11 wards in the eastern suburbs and island city.
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that several parts of Mumbai will face a 10% water cut for two days due to pipeline repair work. The water cut will be scheduled between 10am on March 9 to 10 am on March 11 and the water cut will affect 11 wards in the eastern suburbs and island city.
