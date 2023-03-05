Top Recommended Stories

  • Attention Mumbaikars! Mumbai to Witness 10% Water Cut on March 9, 10; Check Ward-Wise Details

Attention Mumbaikars! Mumbai to Witness 10% Water Cut on March 9, 10; Check Ward-Wise Details

Mumbai water cut: The water cut will be scheduled between 10am on March 9 to 10 am on March 11 and the water cut will affect 11 wards in the eastern suburbs and island city.

Updated: March 5, 2023 1:10 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

10% water cut to repair pipeline damaged by Thane’s bridge work

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that several parts of Mumbai  will face a 10% water cut for two days due to pipeline repair work. The water cut will be scheduled between 10am on March 9 to 10 am on March 11 and the water cut will affect 11 wards in the eastern suburbs and island city.

Ward-wise List of Areas to Face Water Cut

  • In the eastern suburbs, M East and M West wards where Govandi and few areas of Chembur come under this ward
  • T ward which consist of Mulund East and West areas
  • S Ward comprising of Bhandup East, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli East areas
  • N ward which includes Vikhroli East, Ghatkopar East and West areas
  • L Ward Kurla East area will also face the water cut
  • Others wards like A (BPT and Naval areas), B, E, F south and F North areas will also be affected.
  • In the Island city, the entire B, E, F south and F North areas will face the water cut
  • Bombay Port Trust and Naval areas in A ward will also face the water cut.

As per Hindustan Times report, a 2,345 mm diameter pipe faced leakage after construction work of a flyover in Thane West. The civic body will be taking up the repairs works and has advised its citizens to store water in advance and use it wisely. BMC will be taking up the repairs of this damage and advised the citizens to store water and use it wisely.

Topics

Published Date: March 5, 2023 12:41 PM IST

