Home

Maharashtra

Water Supply to Remain Affected in Parts of Mumbai on Feb 8 and Feb 9; Check List of Areas

Water Supply to Remain Affected in Parts of Mumbai on Feb 8 and Feb 9; Check List of Areas

Mumbai water cut: Water supply to a few parts of M east and west would be affected between February 8 and 9 from 10am to 10am.

Mumbai: Due to maintenance and repair work of water supply system carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), several parts of Mumbai will witness disruption of water supply on Wednesday (February 8) and Thursday (February 9). The BMC will undertake the work of replacing the inlets valve in the Trombay High Level Reservoir on February 8.

Due to the said repair work, water supply will remain off in some areas of the western suburbs from 10 am on Wednesday, February 8 to 10 am on Thursday. These wards include areas of Chembur, Govandi, Deonar, Mankhurd.

You may like to read

Due to maintenance and repair work of water supply system, water supply will be interrupted in some areas of M East Ward

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will carry out the work of installation of inlet valve on 8 February 2023 at Trombay High Level Reservoir (1/6) pic.twitter.com/sARUlMwvMx — WARD ME BMC (@mybmcWardME) February 7, 2023

Affected Areas That Will Get No Water on Feb 8,9

Tata Nagar, Govandi Station Marg, Deonar Municipal Colony (Colony), Govandi, Lallubhai Building, Johnson Jacob Marg (A, B, I, F Sector), SPPL Building, Mhada Building, Maharashtra Nagar, Deonar Village Road, Govandi Village, V. N. Supply Road, BKSD Road, Telecom Factory Area, Mandala Village, Mankhurd Naval, Defense Area, Mankhurd Village, Govandi Station Road, C-Sector, D-Sector, E-Sector, G-Sector, H-Sector, J-Sector, K-Sector, Koliwada Trombay, Custom Road, Dutt Nagar, Balaji Mandir Marg, Paylipada Chita Camp Trombay, Deonar Farm Road, Borbadevi Nagar, B.A.R.C. Factory, Ghatla Amar Nagar, Moti Bagh, Khardev Nagar, Vaibhav Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Chembur Village, Swastik Park, Siddharth Vasahat (Colony), Lal Dongar, Chembur Camp, Union Park, Lal Wadi, Maitri Park, Atur Park, Suman Nagar , Saibaba Nagar.

Residents of the mentioned areas have been requested to store water the previous day before the water cut. The BMC administration has also requested to cooperate in using water sparingly during the period of reduction.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.