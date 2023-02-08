Home

Attention Mumbaikars! Now You Can Book Metro Tickets Via WhatsApp. A Step-by-Step Guide Here

Mumbai Metro Latest News: Mumbaikars can book their tickets simply through WhatsApp. A step-by-step tutorial here.

Mumbai/Maharashtra: For a hassle-free ride, Mumbai Metro has introduced a new feature via which commuters can buy tickets without visiting or waiting in a queue at the counters. They can book their tickets simply through WhatsApp. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Metro has also posted a video tutorial to make citizens aware of the new feature.

“The city that is always on the move now doesn’t need to stop for anything. Not even tickets. Say “Hi” for convenience”, tweet by Mumbai metro read.

A step-by-step guide to book metro tickets via WhatsApp

Send ‘hi’ on WhatsApp number 967000-8889.

Click on the link sent to purchase tickets.

Select your destination

Make payment using the QR code

Enjoy your ride

In other news, in order to enhance passenger convenience, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has decided to extend the service of two trains from Andheri West. Notably, the metro trains on the 2A line starting from Andheri West at 9:43 PM will run up to Dahisar East, instead of the Dahanukarwadi metro station.

