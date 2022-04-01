Mumbai: Amid the rising fuel prices, cab aggregator Uber on Friday said it has raised ride fares by 15 per cent for travel in Mumbai. Diesel and petrol prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre each between March 22, when they were hiked by 80 paise per litre after a hiatus of 137 days, and March 31.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked by 80 Paise a Litre Each, 9th Increase in 10 Days

Uber is raising trip fares in Mumbai by 15 per cent, Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement here.

The app-based taxi firm in the statement said that over the coming weeks, it will continue to track fuel price movements and take further steps as needed.

According to the online taxi-hailing service, the rise in fares was to help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices. “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern,” added Bhushan.