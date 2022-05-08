Mumbai: The Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) of the Indian Railways will remain shut for almost five hours on the intervening night of 8/9 May i.e. from 11.45 pm on May 8 to 4.15 am on May 9. PRS system is used for reserving confirmed and waitlisted tickets for outstation trains.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 180 Trains Today. Check List Here

As per a statement released by the Central Railways, "Mumbai PRS will have a power block from intervening night of 8/9.5.2022 i.e. from 23.45 hrs on 8.5.2022 to 04.15 hrs on 9.5.2022 for PNR file compression."

Due to the maintenance shutdown period of PRS, current Reservations, IVRS system, refund counters, coaching refund terminals and internet booking for Mumbai PRS will also not be available. "However, ticket deposit refund (TDR) will be issued for refund as per extant refund rules," the statement added.

All rail passengers and users have been requested to bear with the Railway Administration for this important electrical maintenance work. Mumbai PRS was suspended for three hours for data compression earlier in July last year.