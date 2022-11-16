Caught on Camera: Girl Jumps Off Speeding Autorickshaw to Escape Molestation Bid in Aurangabad | WATCH

Aurangabad News: CCTV cameras installed in the area have captured the incident. The footage showed that several people ran to help the girl as soon she jumped off the auto. Other vehicles also halted to help the girl who was lying on the road.

Girl Jumps Off Speeding Autorickshaw to Escape Molestation Bid in Aurangabad

Aurangabad/Maharashtra: A video has been doing rounds on social media where a girl can be seen jumping off a speeding autorickshaw in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. It has been stated that the auto driver tried to molest her, thus in a bid to escape the crime she jumped from the moving vehicle on a busy road. The accused driver Syed Akbar Hameed has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, the victim girl who has sustained a head injury has been undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Aurangabad’s Kranti Chowk Police Station under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

“The minor student was going to her home in an autorickshaw from the Usmanpura area when the driver spoke obscenely and molested the girl, after which the girl understood that something was wrong with her, then at the same time Silli Khana complex of Aurangabad Jumped out of the moving auto in which the girl got hurt on her head and has been admitted to the hospital”, India Today quoted police inspector Ganpat Darade as saying.