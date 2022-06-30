Mumbai: Finally, the curtain came down on current the political turmoil in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday took oath as chief minister of the state with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis being sworn-in as his deputy. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 PM.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde: Who Gets Shiv Sena?

From being an auto driver to becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra, the journey of Eknath Shinde is inspiring as well as challenging.

In his young days, Eknath Shinde once drove auto-rickshaw to earn a living before rising as a formidable Shiv Sena leader.

58-year-old Eknath Shinde who hails from western Maharashtra’s Satara district shifted to Thane, a Sena bastion adjacent to Mumbai, in his young days and started his political career in the same city.

The four-time MLA, who held the urban development and PWD portfolios in theprevious Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray, never hid his humble origins. On the contrary, he made it a point to mention it to underscore how he has been indebted to the Shiv Sena and its founder, late Bal Thackeray for his rise in Maharashtra politics.

Born on February 9, 1964, Eknath Shinde dropped out of college before completing graduation. After moving to Thane, he found his calling as one among thousands of Shiv Sena cadres who were ever-ready to hit the streets at the command of Bal Thackeray.

A sitting MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane city, Shinde was once a quintessential Shiv Sena street-fighter.

Shinde became a corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation in 1997 and won his maiden Assembly election in 2004. In 2005 he was made the Sena’s Thane district chief.

At present, Eknath Shinde is in his fourth term as an MLA, while his son Dr Shrikant Shinde is the Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan in the district.

Shinde was appointed the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a brief period in 2014 when the Sena initially refused to join the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet. The party later joined the BJP-led government, and Shinde became a cabinet minister.