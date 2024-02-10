Home

Auto Unions In Mumbai To Hold ‘Silent Protest’ Against E-Challans On Feb 16, Check Details

The auto rickshaw unions have planned to hold protests against e-challans in Mumbai on February 16, 2024. Here's all you need to know...

Auto Unions Protest in Mumbai

New Delhi: The implementation of the e-challan system has not been liked by the auto-rickshaw unions in the Maharashtra Capital and this is why, all the auto rickshaw unions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be holding a ‘silent protest’ on Friday, February 16, 2024. The unions, during protest, will demand the reinstation of paper challans as e-challans are often issued randomly, without any violations. The unions believe that the e-challans will negatively impact public transport as in the traffic fine over the past five years, the biggest or major defaulters are auto drivers. Here’s all you need to know about the protest..

Auto Rickshaw Unions Protest In Mumbai

As mentioned earlier, the auto rickshaw unions will be staging a silent protest across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on February 16, 2024. The members of different unions will come together at the Azad Maidan and outside the regional transport offices (RTO) and collectorates and demand the replacement of e-challans with the original paper challans. The union members believe that in a lot of cases, e-challans are issued to the auto drivers with no mistake of theirs and are very random.

Auto Unions Mumbai Protest Reason

As said before, the auto unions are protesting in Mumbai because of the e-challans, where the unions believe that the traffic police click photographs of the auto rickshaws and levy fines, which are a lot of times, wrongful. Shashank Sharad Rao, the president of the MMR’s largest Rickshaw Union was quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report, “Almost 90% of the 2.6 lakh auto drivers have e-challans against them, with the fine amount ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000. In some cases, the fine amount is ₹20,000 to ₹22,000.”

Further explaining the unions’ demand, an auto rickshaw union leader Thampy Kurien has said, “Our demand is that the government should collect 20-25% of the pending fines and waive off the rest. Some states have already done so.”

‘Confiscate Driver Licenses Instead Of Imposing Fines’

Apart from the reinstation of paper challans, the unions are also demanding a change in rules where instead of imposing fines repeatedly, the Mumbai Traffic Police should confiscate the driver licenses of the auto drivers. In response, RTO officials, in the HT report are quoted as saying, “They ferry more passengers than permitted at a given time. There are complaints of autos being parked at no parking zones.”

To this, Shashank Sharad Rao has said that the autos park haphazardly because they are targeted, fined and photographed and because there is lack of public parking spaces for auto rickshaws.

