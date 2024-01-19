Home

Ayodhya Ram Temple Puja: Public Holiday Declared By Maharashtra Government On January 22

As per an official notification issued by the Maharashtra government, January 22 has been declared a public holiday in the state.

A view of the Ram Mandir ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ram Mandir Inauguration: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra has announced a public holiday in the state on January 22 in view of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The holiday was declared by the Maharashtra government under the power delegated to the states by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the notification said.

The BJP-led Centre has already announced a half-day holiday for all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments across the country on Ram Mandir consecration day.

MP declares holiday for schools, half-day for offices

On a similar note, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a half-day for all the offices in the state and a holiday for schools and colleges on January 22, officials said.

“The entire country will be celebrating the consecration ceremony on January 22, and all offices and institutes of the state government will remain closed till 2.30 pm so that people can participate in the celebrations,” reads an official government notification issued on late Thursday night.

In two other separate notifications issued by the School and Higher Education Department of the state, a holiday was declared on the Ram Mandir inauguration day for all schools and colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

Several other states have declared a public holiday or a half-day on the historic date.

Ram Mandir consecration

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will enthrone the Ram Lalla idol at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

