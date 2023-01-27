Home

Bad News For Mumbaikars! Electricity Bills to go up 15% From April. Deets Here

Electricity supply to get expensive in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai Virar

Mumbai/Maharashtra: Monthly electricity bills in Mumbai are expected to rise by 15% as Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed a tariff hike from April 2023 for residential consumers. If the proposal gets approved, over 2 crore residential consumers living in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar and the rest of Maharashtra will be impacted.

Proposed hike for residential tariff

For consumers with consumption upto 100 units, the hike is proposed at 12 per cent from Rs 4.01 per unit to Rs 4.50 per unit For 101-300 units consumption, a 14 per cent hike is proposed from Rs 8.79 per unit to Rs 10 per unit. For 301-500 units monthly consumption by user, MSEDCL has proposed to rise from Rs 12.42 per unit to Rs 14.20 per unit (14 per cent). For consumption above 5000, a 15 per cent hike is expected – from Rs 14.21 per unit to Rs 16.3 per unit.

Moreover, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has also proposed a 13 per cent hike in tariffs for industry and commercial consumers from April.