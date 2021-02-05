New Delhi: Protesting over salary cut and other issues, SpiceJet loaders have gone on a strike at Mumbai airport which has led to delay in baggage delivery at arrivals since Friday morning. Also Read - SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Kolkata After Pilot Reports Cabin Fire

As per reports from CNBC-TV18, the loaders have gone on strike since 6 AM on Friday and there is no one to unload the baggage from the cargo hold. The strike, however, has led to a massive delay of luggage arrival to the baggage belt.

The report further suggested that the Mumbai airport is trying to ensure that the SpiceJet flights arrive at aerobridges so that the delay in baggage delivery can be reduced. Notably, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the second busiest airport in the country after Delhi's IGI airport.

Apart from the loaders, some drivers of the loading vehicles have also gone on the strike due to salary cut. As per updates, they are just being paid 50 percent of their salaries since several months and there is no assurance on when the salaries will be reinstated to pre-Covid levels.