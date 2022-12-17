live

Mumbai Protests Live: Uddhav, Pawar Rake Up Maharashtra’s Pride At ‘Halla Bol’ March; BJP Says ‘Maafi Mango’

The ‘Halla Bol’ march started from Richardson and Cruddas Company, Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) via the JJ flyover.

Protest march by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Mumbai against the Eknath Shinde government

Mumbai Protests Live Updates: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday launched a full-blown attack against the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra with their ‘Halla Bol’ march. The ‘Halla Bol’ march started from Richardson and Cruddas Company, Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) via the JJ flyover.

This is the first combined show of strength of the MVA constituents – the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – since the Shiv Sena split with the Eknath Shinde faction that joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and toppled their government.

As many as 2,500 police personnel have been deployed on the streets to ensure no untoward incident takes place, officials said.

BJP Counters ‘Halla Bol’ With ‘Maafi Mango’

To counter MVA’s mass rally, BJP is holding a ‘Maafi Mango Andolan’ at six places across Mumbai. The BJP is protesting against alleged insults to Maharashtra icons and saints by Shiv Sena leaders. The Andolan began at Dadar and Kandivali railway stations at 11am.

Load More