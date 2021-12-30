Mumbai: Two masked men walked into a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Dahisar (West) on Wednesday, fired at a contractual employee and fled with Rs 2.5 lakh. The incident took place at 3.27 pm, three minutes before the bank’s closing time. At the time of the incident, in the bank located on Jaywant Sawant Road in MHB Colony area, there was no security personnel guarding the bank, while its shutter was also half closed and the employees were wrapping up the day’s work.

The robbers reportedly came on foot and one of them flashed a pistol at the bank’s cashier demanding money. Since the bank was closed for public dealings, Gomane, a helper, approached them without suspecting their intentions. Before he could fathom what was unravelling, the one carrying a gun pulled the trigger; Gomane was hit in the chest at a close range and collapsed

Speaking to media persons, Pravind Padwal, Additional CP, North Region said, “One SBI contract employee died after being shot by two unidentified persons at bank’s Dahisar branch. One of them opened fire at the employee.”

The robbers fled the spot after looting. Both were wearing Covid-19 masks and had covered their heads with a scarf and a cap, the police said.

Based on the statements of the witnesses, the police learnt that the robbers were approximately 20 to 25 years old and had fled in the direction of Dahisar railway station.

According to reports, at the time of the robbery, there were at least eight employees in the bank as it was nearly closing time. “The bank was targeted as it is located in a non-crowded area and has less surveillance,” an officer said.

This is the second case in the city this year of an armed robbery at a bank with a casualty. Earlier in July, a deputy manager with the ICICI Bank’s Virar (East) branch was killed and a cashier grievously injured by a former manager of the bank who tried to flee with gold ornaments worth Rs 3.38 crore from the bank’s locker.