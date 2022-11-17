THIS Villlage In Maharashtra Has Banned Use Of Mobile Phones For Children

The members of this village in Maharashtra have unanimously decided to ban all use of mobile phones for those below 18 years of age.

Those violating the ban will have to bear a penalty.

Mumbai: A village in Maharashtra has categorically banned use of mobile phones for those below 18 years of age. The village named Bansi in Yavatmal district, which falls in the west Vidarbha region of Maharashtra took this decision after it was observed that children and teenagers were getting addicted to mobile phones.

The members of the village Bansi under Pusad tehsil are concerned about the fact that children have become addicted to watching games and surfing websites that are not fit for their viewing. Gajanan Tale, the sarpanch of the Bansi gram panchayat, said all parents have been asked to make their children follow the ban strictly.

UNANIMOUS DECISION OF THE VILLAGERS

According to the sarpanch Tale, the village school children have become addicted to mobile phones and in response to that, a formal resolution to ban mobile phones for children under 18 years of age was unanimously approved.

“We know that there will be difficulties in implementation. But we will remove these problems through counselling. Penalties will have to be levied on them for violation of the decision. But the villagers have unanimously supported this decision,” he further claimed.

“Initially, we will counsel them and if we fail to reach our goal, we will impose a penalty,” Tale said and added that the exact amount of penalty is yet to be fixed.