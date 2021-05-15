Baramati: Believed to be dead by the relatives, a 76-year-old woman, who was COVID positive, came to life moments before her cremation. This bizarre incident has happened in Baramati district of Pune in Maharashtra. As per a report by India Today, she came back to life just when she was taken to be cremated by her family members. Also Read - Total Lockdown in West Bengal Till May 30 | Full List of Restrictions, Guidelines Here

Identified as Shakuntala Gaikwad, the woman had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. As per the COVID protocol, she was in home isolation but when her health condition deteriorated, her family decided to move her to a hospital in Baramati.

On May 10, she was taken to Baramati hospital in a private vehicle. However, unable to find a bed for her, the patient was made to wait in the car for hours together outside the hospital. While waiting in the vehicle, the patient fell unconscious and stopped moving. Looking at her condition, the family members assumed that the woman had died. And accordingly, they informed their relatives about the last rites in the village.

At the moment when her family members and relatives put her on the bier for the last rites, the woman came back to life and started crying and then opened her eyes. Shocked, her family took her to a hospital again. Speaking to India Today, Policeman Santosh Gaikwad confirmed that the incident had taken place at Mudhale village in Baramati. In the meantime, the woman has been admitted to the Silver Jubilee Hospital in Baramati for further treatment.