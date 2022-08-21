Mumbai: In a bid to promote environment-friendly transportation, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has proposed to convert around 220 diesel-run buses in Mumbai to those running on “green hydrogen”, which is hydrogen fuel produced with electrolysis of water, a low-carbon emitting source of power production. The pilot project is planned with the Union transport ministry, reported Times of India. The idea supposedly stemmed from union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, who at a recent BEST event, mentioned that his private car runs on green hydrogen power. The Toyota Mirai Gadkari owns is India’s first Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) and can reportedly travel 600 kms on a full tank.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services To Hit On THESE Routes Today As Railways To Operate Mega Block. Check Details Here

"BEST wants to explore similar technology and get rid of all polluting buses in its own fleet," said BEST General Manager, Lokesh Chandra, adding that the transport body will have 100% green energy buses by the end of 2023.

Green hydrogen is a clean energy source that only emits water vapour and leaves no residue in the air, unlike coal and oil.

Benefits and Drawbacks of Green Hydrogen:

Benefits:

100 % sustainable: Green hydrogen does not emit polluting gases either during combustion or during production.

Green hydrogen does not emit polluting gases either during combustion or during production. Storable: Hydrogen is easy to store, which allows it to be used subsequently for other purposes and at times other than immediately after its production.

Hydrogen is easy to store, which allows it to be used subsequently for other purposes and at times other than immediately after its production. Versatile: Green hydrogen can be transformed into electricity or synthetic gas and used for commercial, industrial or mobility purposes.

Drawbacks:

High cost: Energy from renewable sources, which are key to generating green hydrogen through electrolysis, is more expensive to generate, which in turn makes hydrogen more expensive to obtain.

Energy from renewable sources, which are key to generating green hydrogen through electrolysis, is more expensive to generate, which in turn makes hydrogen more expensive to obtain. High energy consumption: Production of hydrogen in general and green hydrogen in particular requires more energy than other fuels.

Production of hydrogen in general and green hydrogen in particular requires more energy than other fuels. Safety issues: Hydrogen is a highly volatile and flammable element and extensive safety measures are therefore required to prevent leakage and explosions.

“Green hydrogen is the fuel of the future in India. I ride comfortably in my car which runs on hydrogen. Also, petrol and diesel have become expensive and therefore it’s high time we switch to alternate fuels such as hydrogen, electric, biodiesel, natural gas, ethanol, which are currently in production to power vehicles of the future,” Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said at the event.