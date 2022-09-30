Mumbai: Deboarding at a bus stop and then travelling to the destination is also a task. Some people either walk or have to take another transport from bus stop to their desired end stop. Keeping in mind the ease of travel for passengers, the BEST Undertaking will soo roll out e-bike facility in Mumbai in a bid to promote the last mile connectivity to commuters.Also Read - Mumbai's Archetypal 90s Double Deckers Return In A New Electric Avatar. See Here Features, History And More.

According to a report by Times Of India BEST will deploy about 1,000 vehicles at 180 bus stops, commercial and residential areas. This will be India first transport body to roll out first and last mile services to its passengers.

ABOUT THE LAST MILE SERVICE