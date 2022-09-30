Mumbai: Deboarding at a bus stop and then travelling to the destination is also a task. Some people either walk or have to take another transport from bus stop to their desired end stop. Keeping in mind the ease of travel for passengers, the BEST Undertaking will soo roll out e-bike facility in Mumbai in a bid to promote the last mile connectivity to commuters.Also Read - Mumbai's Archetypal 90s Double Deckers Return In A New Electric Avatar. See Here Features, History And More.
According to a report by Times Of India BEST will deploy about 1,000 vehicles at 180 bus stops, commercial and residential areas. This will be India first transport body to roll out first and last mile services to its passengers. Also Read - BEST Going Green: Mumbai All Set To Roll Out First Green Hydrogen Buses
ABOUT THE LAST MILE SERVICE
- First time users will have to download Vogo app and complete one time registration. With this app people will be able to find the nearest bike station, battery level and range of the bike
- With the same app people will be able to lock and unlock the bike.
- Passengers will be able to use e-bikes to travel to their destination and back
- E-bikes can be picked up and dropped off at any e-bike station
- According to ToI report, the services will be initially available at – Vile Parle, Juhu, Badra, MAhim, Dadar, Andehri, Santacruz, Khar and eventually expand t the rest if the city
- It is epected by 5000 e bike by June 2023
- Fares will be priced at Rs 20 with Rs 3 per km or Rs 1.50 per minute
- Speed limit will be set at 25 kmph
- These gear less and low powered e bikes will require no drivers’ licence