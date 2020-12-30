New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus vaccine drive, you may receive calls asking you to register yourselves for vaccine registration. Beware! You may land in bankruptcy if trusted any fraudster. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Police Praised for Making Men Squat on Road for Sexually Harassing Women

The Cyber Cell of Thane Police on Wednesday has issued a warning, asking people to beware of such fraudsters who call seeking details for coronavirus vaccine registration. Also Read - Dalit Lives Matter? Farmer-Wife Drink Pesticide After MP Police Destroy Crops, Children Crying Over Their Bodies Leave Twitter Heartbroken

In the order, the Thane Police stated that fraudsters have been calling people for details for getting themselves registered for coronavirus vaccine. The police further stated that these callers seek the Aadhaar details, email ID and other crucial information of the receivers after which they ask them to authenticate their Aadhaar number with one OTP. Also Read - Had Planned to Burn Bodies of Slain Cops, Didn’t Have Time, Says Gangster Vikas Dubey Hours After Dramatic Arrest

However, soon after the Aadhaar OTP is shared with the caller, huge amount of money gets deducted from the bank account of the receiver which is linked to the Aadhaar number.

Apart from Thane Police, the cybercrime department of the Central government has also issued similar warnings in the past asking people to be careful about such fraudsters. The department has asked the people not to open unknown links, mails or messages as it can result in serious financial loss.

Apart from this, the Madhya Pradesh Police has also issued a similar warning asking people to be careful of such fraudsters. The alert was issued after several citizens received calls asking them to pay Rs 500 and get themselves registered for the first phase of the coronaviorus drive in the country.

How to stay safe?

First of all, you need to be clear that there is no registration for the COVID-19 vaccine yet. Anyone claiming otherwise is trying to trick people.

Moreover, to avoid getting scammed, the thumb rule is to NEVER share your credentials such as Aadhaar, personal email, phone numbers, etc over the phone or email. Above all, never share any OTP that is sent to your registered mobile number with anyone.