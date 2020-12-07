Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: Even as the agitating farmers have called for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday across the country to protest against the farms laws of the Central government, the taxi, cabs and auto services in Mumbai will not be affected and it will be operational in the city. Also Read - December 8 Bharat Bandh: Groups Supporting The Nationwide Strike And Those Who Are Not

The development comes as the Taxi Union of Mumbai has not given a call for strike on Tuesday in support of 'Bharat Bandh'. Cabs and autos will ply as normal, it said in a statement.

On the other hand, the BEST buses will also be operational on Tuesday and will not be part of 'Bharat Bandh'. "Protective iron grills and other protective gears will be used while plying the buses tomorrow," PRO, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security during ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers unions and supported by opposition parties, while asserting that peace and tranquillity must be maintained on that day.

Issuing an advisory, the Union Home Ministry said the state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed.

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ has been called by the farmers unions who have been protesting the three farm laws enacted in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Major political parties, such as the Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, TRS and Left, on Sunday came out in strong support of the bandh.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a ‘maun vrat’ seeking a clear ‘yes or no’ reply, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.