Indian Railways Launches Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train From Mumbai On Nov 17; Check Routes And Packages

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is being launched from CSMT Mumbai on November 17, 2023 to promote the tourist destinations of the country. Check its routes and packages..

New Delhi: Train journeys have always been enjoyed by people and till date, it remains as one of the most comfortable and fun modes of travel in the country. Each year, several new trains are launched by the government to make travel more enjoyable and comfortable for the people and now, one more train is being launched by the Ministry of Railways in collaboration with IRCTC. The name of the new train is Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train which will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on November 17, 2023; the tourist train is expected to cover destinations up to Kanyakumari and aims at promoting Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiatives. Know all about the routes and packages of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train..

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, Mumbai: Route

As mentioned earlier, a special tourist train is being launched from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai on November 17, 2023. This train is expected to cover iconic destinations like Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Guntakal, Renigunta, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Kochuveli and then back to CSMT on November 25, 2023.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, Mumbai: Packages

This train offers three primary packages for the passengers, namely, Economy, Comfort and Deluxe; these three packages include train fare, meals, stay and transport. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’s aim is to showcase the nation’s rich culture and religious heritage, to both the national and international tourists. Boarding and deboarding halts include major stations like Thane, Pune, Solapur, Kanyakumari and more.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, the Chief PRO of CR was quoted as saying, “With the aim of promoting the noble tourism concepts of Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat as envisioned by Government of India, Ministry of Railways has been operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from different parts of the country to showcase India as a destination in the international as well as domestic arena.”

