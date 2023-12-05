Home

Pune Municipal Corporation Demolishes This Famous Property To Build National Memorial

One of the most famous properties of Pune, Bhide Wada Property in Budhwar Peth has been razed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to build a Savitribai Phule National Memorial.

Bhide Wada Property Pune Demolished

New Delhi: A famous two-storey building in Pune, popularly known as Bhide Wada Property has been demolished by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to build a national memorial in the name of Savitribai Phule, wife of Jyotiba Phule who played an important role in women education and empowerment. The property was razed by PMC when the residents of that area refused to hand over the land to the municipal corporation despite the court orders. The forceful acquisition of the property happened because of the non-cooperation of the residents.

Bhide Wada Property In Pune Razed By PMC

As mentioned earlier, the Bhide Wada Property in Budhwar Peth, Pune has been razed (demolished) by the city municipal corporation to build a nationa memorial in the name of Savitribai Phule. The corporation won the case in the Supreme Court and High Court but the residents again moved the Apex Court, seeking more time to vacate the place and were granted a month.

Bhide Wada Property: Case Development

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner, PMC, Land Acquisition Department, Pratibha Patil, said, “The Bhide Wada was a historic building where social reformer Savitribai Phule started the country’s first school for girls in Pune. The corporation decided in 2006 that a memorial would be built here in her honour. The acquisition process started in 2008. However, in 2010, the residents of Bhide Wada filed a lawsuit after putting forward their objections (to the acquisition process).”

“From 2010 till date, the case remains in court. However, in the last 5-6 months of the hearing, we pleaded to be allowed to pursue our noble aim of building a monument in the area. We pleaded that the corporation be able to acquire the land and build the monument for society,” she added.

Forced Demolition Caused Due To Non-Cooperation Of Residents

Even after the Supreme Court and High Court paved the way for the acquisition of Bhide Wada property, the Pune Municipal Corporation faced obstacles in the form of traders, who were against handing over ownership of the property. The Bombay High Court recently ruled in favour of the PMC in a case related to the Bhide Wada property, which the civic body and the state government have planned to turn into a national memorial. The land owners and tenants even approached the Supreme Court, which refused to offer them any respite. The locals of Bhide Wada were given a deadline to vacate the premises. However, the residents and traders contested the judgement and filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline. After the deadline ended, PMC officials moved for forceful acquisition of the land and demolished the building to raise a national memorial.

(Inputs from ANI)

