Bhiwandi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: 7 Feared Trapped As Rescue Operations Continue For Second Day

The rescue operations continued almost 19 hours after a two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi.

Rescue work underway after collapse of the Bhiwandi Vardhaman Complex in Thane. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The rescue operations continued on Sunday, a day after a two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. Seven more people are feared trapped inside the debris while three people have been confirmed dead so far. Three persons, including a minor girl, were killed and at least 14 others have been rescued from the debris after a two-storey godown collapsed.

Maharashtra | Rescue operations underway since last 19 hours after a 3-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane. Teams of Fire Brigade, Police, TDRF & NDRF are present on spot to rescue people trapped in debris. More than 7 people are likely to be trapped, 14 people have been… pic.twitter.com/Si0ydrd5kb — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Bhiwandi Building Collapse – Top Points

The ground-plus-two-storey godown situated in Wardhaman Compound in Valpada in Mankoli, which collapsed at 1:45 pm, had four families occupying the upper floors while workers were present on the ground floor, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Bhiwandi building collapse site on Saturday night. Shinde had expressed condolence and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the state government.

Officials said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ten fire engines as well as personnel from various agencies from Bhiwandi and Thane were involved in the search and rescue operations.

Senior officials, including Thane Collector Ashok Shingare, were monitoring the search and rescue operations in the presence of Union Minister Kapil Patil, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Bhiwandi.

