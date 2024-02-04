Home

Another Blow To INDIA Bloc After Nitish Kumar Episode? 15 Congress MLAs May Resign To Join…

Congress is in for another setback as 15 of its MLAs in Maharashtra may soon resign to join the Ajit Pawar Camp. This will also be a huge blow to the INDIA Bloc..

New Delhi: The INDIA Bloc seems to be in deep trouble as multiple leaders in the past few days, have had a major shift, causing a big blow to the ‘party standing against BJP’. After Mamata Banerjee‘s announcement to go solo, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigned and ended the JD(U)-Congress Mahagathbandhan to join NDA; now, Congress Party may also experience a major blow in Maharashtra ahead of the State Elections and the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Amid reports of Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique joining Ajit Pawar Camp before the state polls, there are reports suggesting that 15 MLAs could leave Congress to join hands with the Ajit Pawar Camp. Here’s what we know so far…

Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Siddique May Join Ajit Pawar Camp?

Baba Siddique has been an important face for Congress and has won state polls from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha Constituency; his son Zeeshan Siddique is an MLA from Bandra East. While Baba Siddique is said to be joining the Ajit Pawar Camp of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), his son may soon follow. This news comes after the departure of Milind Deora after a 50-year familial association with the party.

15 Congress MLAs To Join Ajit Pawar Faction?

Latest reports suggest that after Milind Deora, apart from the Baba and Zeeshan Siddique, close to 15 MLAs plan to leave the INC in the coming time. According to a Hindustan Times report, Amin Patel (Mumbadevi MLA), a close associate of Milind Deora and Aslam Sheikh (Malad West MLA) are also planning to leave Congress. According to the HT report, a leader who is in talks with the ruling party was quoted as saying, “At least 15 MLAs of the Congress are sitting on the fence and the next one month will see a lot of action.”

Amin Patel Denies Leaving Congress

Amid all these news, Milind Deora’s associate and South Mumbai MLA Amin Patel has denied leaving the party and a senior Congress leader as quoted in the HT report said that the Muslim leaders are being poached and brought to the ‘secular’ camp of Ajit Pawar so that Congress is weakened in Mumbai; this way, Ajit Pawar’s party base will also widen since currently, its negligible – “Joining the Ajit Pawar faction for the Muslim leaders would be more convenient than joining the BJP or the Shinde faction as Ajit Pawar has deliberately tried to keep his ‘secular’ image intact.”

