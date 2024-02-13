Home

Maharashtra

‘I Am Formally Joining BJP In Their Office Today’, Ashok Chavan’s First Statement After Resignation From Congress

‘I Am Formally Joining BJP In Their Office Today’, Ashok Chavan’s First Statement After Resignation From Congress

'I Am Formally Joining BJP In Their Office Today', Ashok Chavan's First Statement After Resignation From Congress

Ashok Chavan Joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has been in the news. The senior leader resigned from the Indian National Congress (INC) and in a letter to state Congress president Nana Patole, Chavan (65) said he was quitting the grand old party. He also submitted his resignation as an MLA to assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and reports said that the politician may join Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). A day after his resignation, Ashok Chavan has given his first statement where he has spoken about the ‘new journey of his political career’ as he will ‘formally join BJP in their office today’. Here’s all that he said ahead of joining BJP…

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.