Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: Amid an escalating political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP Youth National Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday night filed an online complaint against CM Uddhav Thackeray at Malabar Hill Police Station in Mumbai for violating Covid rules and meeting people.

The development comes after Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day said he has tested positive for coronavirus. However, he met the cabinet ministers virtually for crucial meetings. This comes shortly after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai as he also tested positive for the infection.

On Wednesday evening, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence amid rebellion by Eknath Shinde that has put a question mark on the stability of his government in the state.

Earlier today, while delivering a Facebook live address, Uddhav Thackeray said, “If my own people don’t want me as Chief Minister, he should walk up to me and say so… I’m ready to resign… I am Balasaheb’s son, I am not after a post… If you want me to resign, let me resign and take all my belongings to Matoshree”.

Breaking his silence over the revolt led by Shinde, Thackeray said he was ready to step down if the rebel leader and MLAs supporting him, all camping in Guwahati in the BJP-ruled Assam, declare that they don’t want him to continue as CM.

“Why make statements from Surat (where rebels headed first on Monday night) and other places. Come and tell me on my face that I am incompetent to handle the post of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to the Raj Bhavan,” he said.

The CM said he would be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him to the top constitutional post. Recalling the events of November 2019 when the MVA took shape, Thackeray said he agreed to become CM despite his political inexperience after NCP president Sharad Pawar suggested him to take up the job.

Thackeray said he was shocked at the ongoing political developments in the state, which started on Monday night when Shinde (58) raised a banner of revolt and landed in a hotel in Surat, around 280km from Mumbai, with a bunch of disgruntled MLAs.