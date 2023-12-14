Home

Maharashtra

Black Magic Killing: Man, Wife, And Granddaughter Butchered To Death By Villagers In Maharashtra

Black Magic Killing: Man, Wife, And Granddaughter Butchered To Death By Villagers In Maharashtra

In a shocking incident, a husband, wife, and their granddaughter were murdered in Maharashtra’s village, allegedly by the man's sons and other relatives, in a plot linked to his alleged practice of black magic.

Black Magic Killing: Man, Wife, Grand-daughter Butchered to Death by Villagers in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Murder Case: A shocking incident has emerged from Maharashtra, where a man, his wife, and their granddaughter were allegedly killed by his own sons and villagers due to rumours of the man’s alleged involvement in black magic. According to the police, the trio was killed mercilessly on December 6 using a hammer and a knife. Earlier, the deceased couple’s son lodged a complaint about the incident. During the investigation, the police found out that the couple’s three sons, along with the son-in-law and five other people, allegedly carried out the heinous murder.

Trending Now

Misunderstanding Led To Murder

The man’s son and other family members harboured a deep resentment against him, accusing him of practicing black magic. They believed that his alleged involvement in black magic was responsible for illnesses and deaths in the village. The breakthrough occurred when confidential information revealed that villagers suspected the man’s connection to black magic.

You may like to read

According to a police official, cops got a tip from Gundapuri village that deceased Devu Kumoti, was thought to be a local priest practising black magic.

“The police got a tip from Gundapuri village that the person who died, Devu Kumoti, was thought to be a local priest practising black magic. People believed his actions caused illnesses and deaths. However, a police investigation found that those who died had serious diseases like cancer.”

the suspicions that Devu Kumoti was practising black magic the villagers pressured his sons and son-in-law to kill him as they believed was causing deaths in the village.

Granddaughter’s Murder

During the assault on Devu Kumoti and his wife, the couple’s ten-year-old granddaughter was also present. The perpetrators, in an attempt to silence any potential disclosure of their role in the murder, killed her while she was sleeping, according to the police. All nine individuals involved in the incident have been apprehended by the authorities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.