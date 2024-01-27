Home

Blast At Ordnance Factory In Maharashtra; Employee Killed

A 52-year-old employee was killed in a blast triggered at the Ordnance Factory Bhandara in Maharashtra on Saturday morning

Maharashtra News: One person was killed in a blast at the Ordnance Factory Bhandara in Maharashtra on Saturday morning. According to the police, a 52-year old employee identified as Avinash Meshram, was killed in the blast at the factory, however, the cause of the explosion remains unclear and is being ascertained.

The factory is located at Jawaharnagar on the outskirts of Bhandara city. Following the incident, the factory authorities have formed a three-member probe committee, officials said.

“A sound of blast was heard at 8.15 am from the HEX department of the Ordnance Factory Bhandara. The employees from the nearby departments ran towards that department after hearing the blast sound and found Avinash Meshram lying motionless,” a factory spokesperson said in an official statement.

Meshram was immediately rushed to the factory hospital where doctors declared him dead, the statement said.

As per the release, the cause of the blast was not clear yet and a three-member committee has been formed to probe the incident, adding that the factory authorities have started the necessary action to provide compensation and pension to the family of the deceased.

Giving details about the incident, a senior police official said the deceased was engaged in manufacture of wires used for detonating explosives when the mishap occurred in a building on the factory premises.

The cause of the blast remains unclear and is being investigated, Bhandara Superintendent of Police Lohit Matani told news agency PTI.

The deceased, Meshram, hailed from Gondia district, said assistant inspector of Jawaharnagar police station Sudhir Borkute.

“On the basis of information received so far, an accidental death report has been filed in this connection,” he said.

Bhandara district collector Yogesh Kumbhejkar said a senior official of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health was visiting the blast site.

The body of the deceased was sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

