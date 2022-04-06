Mumbai: After colleges affiliated to Mumbai University, now Mumbai civic body has asked schools in the city to display their names in Marathi at visible spots. Education officer from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a circular and said all schools falling under the jurisdiction of the municipality are now required to display school names in the language on large signboards in front of the school. The notice is applicable for private as well as government schools.Also Read - Grand Welcome: Pune Couple Brings Newborn Baby Girl in Helicopter, Spend Rs 1 Lakh | Watch

"BMC education department has issued a circular & has asked all schools under its jurisdiction to put names of the schools in Marathi Devanagari script on signboards of 8×3 feet size with viability outside school," news agency ANI tweeted.

This has been a long pending demand by the Yuva Sena – youth wing of the ruling party Shiv Sena. Recently, it also started a campaign to provide elite status to Marathi language and wrote to the administration of Mumbai University as well as the BMC education department over the same.