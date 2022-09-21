Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 3.66 lakhs on Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for creating 183 potholes on the road during Ganesh Puja celebrations 2022. The BMC imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 per pothole has been levied on the pandal.Also Read - Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Throw Traffic Out of Gear, Cabs Ramp Up Rates

The BMC said the setting up of the Ganesh pandal by Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal led to 183 potholes on roads and footpaths.

A notice issued by E Ward Municipal Corporation in this regard stated that the stretch of road between Dr Babasaheb Road and TB Kadam Marg has been damaged and an inspection of this road was carried out on September 5.

According to the guidelines issued by the BMC, no pits can be dug on the roads and footpaths to erect a pandal. Still, it was noticed that the Lalbaugcha Raja mandal dug pits on the footpath and the road to build a tent during the Ganeshotsav, the BMC said.

For Ganesh Puja celebrations, the Ganesh mandals take permission from the BMC to construct makeshift tents every year and several mandals dig pits on roads to build tents.

However, the BMC team carries out inspection of the roads once the festival is over. Notably, the Lalbaughcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most prominent Ganesh pandals where devotees from across the city throng the pandal every year for darshans.

It must be noted that the mandal in 2017 was fined Rs 4.86 lakh, while in 2015, the mandal were penalised and asked to pay Rs 3.36 lakh and in 2014, the committee was fined Rs 5.56 lakhs.