New Delhi: Amid the growing number of COVID cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh guidelines in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Thursday held a meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation in the state, especially in Amravati, Yavatmal, and Akola districts. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state health minister Rajesh Tope. “The CM has held a meeting with administrations of Amravati, Yavatmal, and Akola, on the COVID-19 situation there. Appropriate decisions to be taken,” said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown Imposed in Amravati, Yavatmal Districts on Sundays as Corona Cases Spike

The Maharashtra government has also imposed a weekend lockdown on the Amravati district starting at 8 pm on February 20. It will be in effect till 7 am on February 22. “The markets will be shut from Saturday night till Monday morning. For now, this is being implemented for one day,” said Dr. Dilip Ranmale, a district health officer in Amravati. Also Read - Coronavirus: Sweden Prepares For Tighter Curbs Amid Resurging COVID Cases

The decision comes as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of a possible lockdown if people do not prevent overcrowding and directed the district authorities to make all Covid norms stringent, including limited gathering during marriages, fines for face mask violations etc. Also Read - EXPLAINED: Why is Maharashtra Witnessing Sudden Spike in Coronavirus Cases?

Important guidelines:

If 5 or more COVID patients are found in a building, it will be sealed

Stamps will be put on the back of the hands of the patients staying in-home quarantine.

300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without a face mask.

Additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai

Wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants, etc will be raided to check if they are flouting rules.

People returning from Brazil will also have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine.

Tests will be increased in areas where more patients are found