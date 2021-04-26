Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday shared a list of 94 vaccination centres and hospitals in Mumbai that are currently functioning with an adequate stock of vaccines. These include 12 run by the government, 40 by private (hospitals) and 42 by the BMC. Also Read - Centre Asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to Lower Price of COVID Vaccines Amid Criticism From States

Long queues were seen outside several government and civic-run vaccination centres in the megapolis though only 94 of the total 135 COVID-19 vaccination centres remained functional, sources said.

"31 of the 94 centres administered both Covishild and Covaxin vaccines to people," the BMC tweeted.

#VaccinationUpdate Here’s a list of all CVCs functional today (26 Apr, 2021). All MCGM & State CVCs are operational. Some Pvt centres are expected to start with a slight delay. In addition to these, few more CVCs are collecting their stocks & will be functional by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7uecZFiib7 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 26, 2021

The Mumbai civic body on Sunday said it received 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines and 8,000 doses of Covaxin, and all the vaccination centres in the city will be functional on April 26.

As per the BMC data, a total 45,326 people were inoculated during the day with 42,006 of them receiving Covishild shots and 3,320 Covaxin including 2,233 beneficiaries who received the second doses.

Of the total 135 vaccination centres in Mumbai, 75 centres are private, 42 are run by the BMC while 17 are operated by the state government.

According to civic sources, some inoculation centres like NESCO in Goregaon, Dahisar Jumbo centre, Kandivali Shatabdi, Sion Hospital and BKC jumbo centre saw long queues since early morning.

Several people waited in scorching heat for their turn to receive jabs.

Meanwhile, the BMC has appealed to private centres equipped with cold storage facilities, sufficient manpower and space to apply for setting up vaccination centres.

Currently, essential services workers, frontline workers and the citizens above 45 years of age are allowed to receive doses of vaccines.

In the next phase of vaccination beginning May 1, all people between the age group of 18 to 45 years will become eligible for inoculation.

According to the BMC estimate, Mumbai has a population of 90 lakh of people above 18 years.

